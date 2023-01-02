Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

CCD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.49. 27,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

