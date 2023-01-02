Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,980. The company has a market cap of $159.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

