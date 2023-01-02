Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its position in Calix by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Calix by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 539,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

