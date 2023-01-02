Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $111.88. 18,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,529. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

