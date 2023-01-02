Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $14.25

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRLBF. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.18.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

