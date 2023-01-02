Cardano (ADA) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.80 billion and $157.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.14 or 0.07277821 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032202 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066852 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058841 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024251 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007868 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,333,975 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.