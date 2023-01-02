Casper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Casper has a market capitalization of $311.98 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,400,984,389 coins and its circulating supply is 10,640,657,860 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,399,268,628 with 10,639,056,523 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02815724 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,225,202.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

