Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,510. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAR. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,973,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,370,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 706,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 446.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 390,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 318,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.