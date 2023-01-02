CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.02230361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.37 or 0.29696083 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

