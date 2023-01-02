CDbio Price Reaches $4.02 on Major Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One CDbio token can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00024051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $62,865.24 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CDbio Profile

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

