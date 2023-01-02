CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $60.61 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $60.61 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038282 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228928 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07491561 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,759,783.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

