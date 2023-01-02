Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.95 million and approximately $430,162.24 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,176,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

