Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after buying an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 196,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.