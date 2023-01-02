Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,398. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

