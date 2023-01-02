Cfra Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day moving average of $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.