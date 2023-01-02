Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $118.18. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

