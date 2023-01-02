China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

CLEU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,104. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.