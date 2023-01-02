Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 615,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.43. 5,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.58.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 263.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

