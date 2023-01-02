CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CI&T Stock Down 0.8 %

CI&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. CI&T has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

