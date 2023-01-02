Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CZFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 32.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

