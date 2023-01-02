Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $45.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.