Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.05 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $32.05 million and $745,019.55 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00464579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.02249006 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.24 or 0.29728303 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

