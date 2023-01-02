Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,845. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $227.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

