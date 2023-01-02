Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Tops $1,187.51 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $761.90 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,187.51 or 0.07119607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

