Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Tops $1,193.11 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,193.11 or 0.07134512 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $765.49 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

