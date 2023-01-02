Comcast Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.