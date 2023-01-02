Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,797. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

