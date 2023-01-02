Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.3 %

CMP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,010. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

