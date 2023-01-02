Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $231.52 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.86 or 0.00190830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00113618 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.34097999 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $17,670,595.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

