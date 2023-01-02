CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CompX International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter.

CompX International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

