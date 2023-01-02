Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRDIY remained flat at $12.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.62.
About Concordia Financial Group
