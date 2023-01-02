Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Conformis

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the period.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

