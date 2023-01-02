ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 180,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

