Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

