Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.75 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average is $241.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 747.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

