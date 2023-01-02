ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Down 3.2% This Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $104.21 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.