ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.10 on Friday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

