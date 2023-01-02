Contrasting ASAP (ASAP) & Its Rivals

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ASAP to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASAP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 710 4537 9818 245 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.12%. Given ASAP’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ASAP and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.02 ASAP Competitors $3.87 billion $397.22 million -29,421.25

ASAP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.30% -9,073.61% -4.67%

Summary

ASAP peers beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

