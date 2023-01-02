Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $11.18 during trading on Monday. Corporate Travel Management has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

