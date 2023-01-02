Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Update

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $79.17. 120,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.