Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

1COV opened at €36.55 ($38.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($61.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.20 and its 200 day moving average is €33.57.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

