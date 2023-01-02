CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.76. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

