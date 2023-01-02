CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Trading Down 0.5%

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.37). 16,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 224,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.38).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.40. The company has a market capitalization of £131.44 million and a PE ratio of 561.43.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

