Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.49 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $108.35 million and $18.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011752 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
