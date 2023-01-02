Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.06. 22,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 78,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

