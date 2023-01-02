CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $11.21 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00537898 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

