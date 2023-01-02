CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,706. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

