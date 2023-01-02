Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

CYFWF stock remained flat at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

