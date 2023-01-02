Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $1,989,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 8,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 0.06. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.41.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
