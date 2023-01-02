CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 4,460,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,371,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

